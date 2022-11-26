Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year.

López Obrador said the North American summit, scheduled for Jan. 9-10, will also include bilateral meetings with both countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had already agreed to make the trip.

Neither the White House nor Canadian government officials have officially confirmed their attendance.

The three leaders met last year in Washington. Such talks usually focus on immigration, security and the economy.

This year, however, both the United States and Canada have filed for consultations, a step that precedes lodging a trade complaint, over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company.

Both countries say favoring a domestic company over U.S. and Canadian firms violates the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement, or USMCA.