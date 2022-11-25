All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|17
|10
|2
|3
|2
|25
|49
|43
|Bridgeport
|16
|10
|3
|3
|0
|23
|58
|47
|Hershey
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|44
|36
|Charlotte
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|53
|53
|WB/Scranton
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|42
|34
|Springfield
|17
|7
|7
|0
|3
|17
|50
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|38
|43
|Hartford
|15
|5
|6
|1
|3
|14
|40
|55
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|57
|52
|Rochester
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|53
|51
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|5
|0
|2
|18
|62
|62
|Syracuse
|16
|7
|6
|1
|2
|17
|62
|59
|Belleville
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|56
|63
|Laval
|18
|5
|10
|3
|0
|13
|56
|70
|Utica
|13
|5
|6
|1
|1
|12
|34
|40
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|15
|11
|4
|0
|0
|22
|60
|41
|Manitoba
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|49
|43
|Texas
|17
|7
|6
|2
|2
|18
|54
|56
|Rockford
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|60
|52
|Iowa
|14
|6
|4
|2
|2
|16
|44
|45
|Grand Rapids
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|51
|69
|Chicago
|14
|5
|7
|2
|0
|12
|42
|53
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|48
|41
|Ontario
|15
|9
|5
|0
|1
|19
|47
|38
|Tucson
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|48
|48
|Calgary
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|61
|49
|Coachella Valley
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|51
|46
|Bakersfield
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|44
|45
|San Jose
|16
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|41
|47
|Abbotsford
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|43
|48
|San Diego
|17
|6
|11
|0
|0
|12
|50
|54
|Henderson
|18
|5
|13
|0
|0
|10
|45
|59
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Coachella Valley 4, Calgary 3
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled