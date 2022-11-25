Sterilization Services Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Revenue, Industry Size, Share, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

The global sterilization services market size was valued at more than $3,000 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

A sterilization service is recognized as an effective method of eliminating unwanted microbes in an environment. The methods used in sterilization services kill microbes, spores, and viruses through physical or chemical means. Healthcare facilities and hospitals are at greater risk of cross-infection from equipment, surfaces & skin of patients, employees, and contamination of pharmaceutical products. Hence, sterilization services are an excellent way to prevent the growth of microorganisms. In addition to ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization and electron beam sterilization are also available.

Market Dynamics: the Sterilization Services Market

Driving Forces

The incidence of hospital-acquired infections has increased

An increase in the number of surgical procedures requiring intensive infection prevention & control

A rise in the number of government programs to help prevent infections on a high level

Increase in the geriatric population; and increase in chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and respiratory ailments

Growth

Technological advancements in sterilization equipment and an increase in the need for hospitals and clinics to sterilize

Sterilization is increasingly outsourced by hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device makers

Restrain

Reprocessed medical instruments: safety concerns

Emerging countries seem to have high growth potential, so they should offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact: the Sterilization Service Market

COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020. The COVID-19 virus has spread to 210 countries worldwide. During the COVID-19 outbreak, sterilization of hospital equipment played a crucial role in preventing the further spread of infection. The transmission of pathogens from medical equipment to patients cannot occur through the proper sterilization of medical equipment. Since improper decontaminating respiratory care devices, surgical instruments, reusable hemodialysis machines, and endoscopic devices may elevate the risk of infection, thus reprocessing equipment was used more than normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sterilization services have been in demand as a result of these factors for ensuring the sterilization of medical devices. Hence, the outbreak of COVID-19 had an encouraging impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis: the Sterilization Services Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for key players in the sterilization services market, as hospital-acquired infections will increase in emerging economies, sterilization equipment adoption will rise, healthcare reforms will increase, and technological advancements will contribute to the growth of the market. Also, the surge in government funding and non-government support to generate public awareness about infection prevention and control and the large population base contribute to market expansion. Also, the surge in leading manufacturers’ efforts to capture high market share from emerging Asia-Pacific countries will fuel the growth of the sterilization services market in the region.

Aim of the Report: the Sterilization Service Market

The sterilization services market is segmented based on the method, mode of delivery, end-user, and region.

Segmentation based on Method

E-beam Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Other Methods

Segmentation based on Mode of Delivery

On-site Sterilization Services

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

E-beam Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Other Methods

Off-site Sterilization Services

Gamma Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

E-beam Sterilization

Other Methods

Segmentation based on End-User

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

LAMAE

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Key Competitors: The Sterilization Service Market

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Fortive Corporation

H.W. Andersen Products Ltd.

Medistri SA

MMM Group

Noxilizer Inc.

Metall Zug AG.

Steris Plc.

Stryker Corporation.

Sotera Health LLC.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

