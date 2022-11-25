OLED Display Market Growth, Consumption and Forecast by 2031

The global OLED Display Market report provides insightful and in-depth details about the top market players, their financials, supply chain trends, technological advancements, significant developments, plans, market share, acquisitions & mergers. The type, end-use industry, and geographic regions have been used to segment the global “OLED Display” market research. The review discusses the basic trends and results of several market-moving factors and their influence on developing the OLED Display market.

The global “OLED Display” market is anticipated to increase in value at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Smart TVs feature OLED technology, which offers stunning and functional lighting panels. A smart TV is a digital television that is connected to the internet. It performs the same functions as a standard television set with an integrated internet connection and interactive Web 2.0 features. Users can watch movies and listen to music while browsing the internet and viewing photos. These factors are changing how entertainment is perceived and how the entertainment industry is impacted thanks to smart OLED TVs. Curved OLED TVs and other high-end products are anticipated to gain popularity due to increased disposable income brought on by global economic expansion.

Global OLED Display Market Segmentation:

Market Applications and End-user:

Global OLED displays market segmentation by technology:

Passive matrix OLEDs (PMOLED)

Active matrix OLEDs (AMOLED)

Hybrid OLEDs (HOLED)

Global OLED displays market segmentation by type:

Rigid OLED displays

Flexible OLED displays

Phosphorescent OLEDs

Transparent OLEDs

Global OLED displays market segmentation by end users:

Mobile phones

TV displays

Automotive

Wearables

Others

Market Drivers:-

Lighting accounts for roughly 18% of all energy usage worldwide. Additionally, lighting is responsible for about 7% of global carbon emissions. Thus, it is projected that the global OLED lighting market would expand in the coming years due to the requirement for more LED-based lighting to achieve effective cost and energy savings.

During the projected period, the worldwide OLED display market is anticipated to develop due to the lucrative benefits of OLED technology. OLED technology has several benefits, including improved contrast ratios, quicker refresh rates, and crisper, more vibrant colors. OLED displays are smaller, thinner, and provide superior energy management since they use less electricity overall. Additionally, OLED panels’ improved view angle benefits customers in other ways.

Market Restraints:-

High initial capital cost compared to traditional lighting technologies makes OLEDs considered a costly technology. Any essential electronics and power supplies are also included in the price. The overall cost would be lower than conventional technologies; however, this only accounts for the initial expenditure. OLEDs have a lower total cost of ownership than LED and LCD sources, which takes into account maintenance and energy expenditures. Their high initial investment costs further limit the early attraction of OLEDs. OLED displays and lights are also expensive to make since they demand a lot of ingredients. The government must also approve new industrial facilities and need a large investment.

The slow adoption of OLED technology is expected to limit market growth for OLED displays globally throughout the forecasted timeframe. OLED panels have a very low acceptance rate compared to other contemporary technologies because of their high price. Due to LCD technology’s initial success and higher cost, the client frequently perceives OLED technology as more expensive and highly sophisticated. Due to this roadblock, the technology isn’t being adopted as quickly as it needs to be to compete with other leading technologies.

