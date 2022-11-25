Taiwan’s top airport sees passenger traffic surge by 870% in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport saw its passenger traffic surge by 870% year-on-year in October as the country did away with quarantine mandates for arriving travelers, reports said Friday (Nov. 25).

Taiwan opened its borders to international tourism on Oct. 13, ending the mandatory three-day quarantine, while airlines stepped up the number of flights and added new destinations.

The number of passengers moving through Taiwan’s largest airport totaled 671,000 in October, the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said. For the period from January through October, the number reached 2.71 million, an increase of 262% compared to the same period in 2021.

The daily average amounted to 35,000 recently, with Nov. 20 seeing more than 40,000 travelers move through Taoyuan, UDN reported. Estimates for the full year stood at 4 million to 4.5 million. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 11 million people visited Taiwan per year, with Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, and Taipei Songshan Airport as the main gateways.

The post-COVID revival has also led to a greater demand for staff, with airlines as well as duty-free shops and banks looking to add personnel, the report said.