Ukraine updates: Vast areas remain without power and water

Fifteen regions in Ukraine were struggling with water supply problems after repeated Russian strikes against civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo, which oversees Ukraine's national power grid, said only half of Ukraine's power demands were being met.

In the capital, Kyiv, half of the households still had no electricity on Friday. However, one-third of the city's households were heated again, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The water supply in Kyiv had also been fully restored.

In the rest of the country, the picture looked bleaker, 15 regions were struggling with water supply problems President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address on Thursday evening.

"Together we endured nine months of full-scale war and Russia has not found a way to break us, and will not find one," he said.

The World Health Organization has warned the attacks on infrastructure could have "life-threatening" consequences and estimated that millions could leave their homes as a result.

Russia now openly admits it is targeting Ukraine's utilities.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, however, claimed they were linked to Ukraine's military command and control system and that the aim was to disrupt the flows of Ukrainian troops, weapons and ammunition to the front lines.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said the Russian strikes on critical infrastructure were problematic.

"Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by these strikes," Turk said in a statement.

"Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for each object attacked," he added.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said more Western support is needed to help it meet its growing reconstruction costs following the escalation of Russian missile attacks.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 25:

Stoltenberg assures Ukraine of NATO's continued support

NATO will not let down in its support of Ukraine and also ramp up non-lethal aid for the country its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down," he said

Stoltenberg was briefing reporters in Brussels ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting of the alliance in Bucharest next week.

He said there would be no lasting peace in Ukraine if Russia won the war.

Zelenskyy urges Europeans to remain united against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Europeans to remain united against Russia's war.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year,"

Zelenskyy told delegates at a conference in Lithuania via a video link.

"Europe is helping itself. It's not helping Ukraine to stand against Russia, this is helping Europe to stand against Russian aggression," he added.

He urged Europe to limit the price of Russian oil, amid differing opinions in the EU over plans to cap the prices.

"The price cuts are very important. We hear about [proposals to set the cap per barrel at] $60 or $70. Such words sound more like a concession [to Russia],", Zelenskyy said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called on the European Commission to ramp up sanctions imposed on Russia. On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was working on a ninth set of sanctions against Russia.

UN nuclear watchdog inspectors head for Ukraine nuclear plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will be deployed at all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

They are likely to focus on technical systems and emergency plans at the facilities.

This comes as fears grow about accidents amid frequent Russian strikes targeting the country's energy infrastructure.

Nuclear power plants of Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi were disconnected from the grid and "forced to rely on emergency diesel generators for the electricity they needed to ensure their continued safety and security," Grossi said.

Inspectors were already at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is in an area under Russian control.

Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, meanwhile backed an IAEA protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant.

"We believe that we need it. The parameters are clear and there has been a discussion with IAEA head Rafael Grossi," Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev told Russia's Interfax news agency.

He, however, added Ukraine would not be allowed to fire on the zone or to attempt to recover it.

"In return, this is clear, Russia will not station any offensive weapons or forces, but only means for physical protection and monitoring the plant," Likhachev said.

UK pledges further financial support for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has pledged millions of pounds in further support for Ukraine.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Friday.

Cleverly also condemned Russia for its "brutal attacks" on civilians, hospitals, and energy infrastructure.

He said the UK would ensure Ukraine has the practical help it needs through the winter.

Cleverly's visit comes just days after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv during which he vowed to continue the firm support for Ukraine that Britain provided under his predecessors.

DW's Ihor Burdyga hails from Kherson, which was under Russian occupation for months. Here you can read his description of life in his liberated hometown.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Thursday said he asked the German government to deliver US Patriot missiles destined for Poland to Ukraine instead. But Berlin insisted the missiles are only to be deployed within NATO.

Germany's Minister of State for Europe Anna Lührmann told DW that Russia's continued airstrikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure amount to "state terrorism." Lührmann visited the country on Wednesday as part of a delegation of seven high-ranking European ministers.

lo/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)