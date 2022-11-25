Taiwan welcomes energy suggestions from European Chamber of Commerce

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Development Council (NDC) on Friday (Nov. 25) welcomed suggestions offered in the latest position paper from the European Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (ECCT).

The document, presented at a news conference Friday (Nov. 25), focused on the development of green energy, especially considering the government’s timetable to turn Taiwan into a nuclear-free homeland by 2025.

According to the ECCT, the country should step up its move toward alternative energy in order to remain an attractive investment destination. In addition to solar and wind energy, the government should launch measures to help geothermal energy and hydrogen off the ground, the ECCT said.

NDC Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) pointed out that her department had already published a roadmap toward zero carbon emissions in March, while a more detailed package with 12 key strategies toward 2030 would be available by the end of the year, UDN reported. The government has already budgeted NT$68.2 billion ($2.2 billion) for ecological transformation next year, Kao said.