Taiwan local elections may impact international relations, says TIER president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) held a press conference on Friday (Nov. 25), ahead of the Nov. 26 nine-in-one municipal elections.

Speaking at the press conference, TIER President Chang Chien-Yi (張建一) said "this time is different," in reference to this year's municipal elections. According to Chang, the U.S. and Europe are both very interested in how Taiwan’s local political landscape may change following Saturday's election, which may impact areas of international economic cooperation.

Chang said that Taiwan has increased visibility on the international stage and in terms of global supply chain restructuring. Furthermore, the importance of the semiconductor industry, as well as the U.S.-China trade war that began in 2018 are all aspects that have drawn increased interest in Taiwan’s domestic politics and economic policies among foreign nations, reported UDN.

Taiwan has performed better than many other countries in the region throughout the pandemic, thanks to policies that protected and stabilized the economy, said Chang. This coupled with Taiwan’s crucial semiconductor manufacturing capability has strengthened links between Taiwan and major economies around the globe.

Most people may not think local election results will change the course of national economic policy, but Chang believes this year’s election will have an outsized impact in comparison to that of previous municipal elections. He said that foreign nations may read more into the election results than many Taiwanese people, because they may be concerned about how this year’s election results will affect the presidential election in 2024.