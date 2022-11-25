Taiwan Customs Administration ship launched in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fourth ship built by CSBC Corporation for Taiwan’s Customs Administration was launched during a ceremony in Kaohsiung on Friday (Nov. 25).

The ship, named the Hai Hsiung, is expected to be delivered to Kaohsiung Customs in the second quarter of next year, per CSBC.

The Customs Administration signed a contract with CSBC in May 202 for four 100-ton patrol boats to be completed by April 26, 2023. The first vessel, Hai Lung, has already been handed over to the administration, while the two other ships, the Hai Ying and Hai Ge, have only just been christened.

After completion, the Hai Hsiung will be handed over to Kaohsiung Customs and deployed in waters near the southern city where it will play an important role in ensuring safe cargo transportation and combating terrorism. In accordance with the Taiwan Customs Administration ship naming tradition, the first character is always "Hai” (ocean), as it is also the first character for “customs” in Mandarin.

The Hai Hsiung is 32 meters long and seven meters wide. It has a displacement of 174.8 tons and a top speed of 55 kilometers per hour. The ship is manned by a crew of 30.