AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/25 15:30
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Jalokun Nifemi, wearing an outfit made from recycled newspapers, waits back stage before a 'trashion show' in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria, Saturday, Nov....
A Ukrainian soldier peers out of a captured Russian tank at the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Local authorities inaugurate the Christmas lighting in the streets of Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Ahead of other cities, the northwestern po...
Damaged shops are seen in Duzce, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwest Turkey early Wednesday, ca...
In this photo taken with slow shutter speed, Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the AT...
Staff move 13-year-old Artur Voblikov to the operating room inside a hospital in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Artur Voblikov was...
Senegal soccer fans react as they watch their team on a large screen at a fan zone in the UCAD University in Dakar, Senegal, Monday Nov. 21, 2022, dur...
Natalia Voblikova, center, reacts after knowing that her son Artur was seriously injured after a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Tuesday,...
Ocean Rebellion demonstrators protest outside the International Maritime Organisation against the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry, in Lon...
People who lost relatives in the downing of MH17, hug at a bus stop after the court's verdict at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursd...
Residents plug in mobile phones and power banks at a charging point in downtown Kherson, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Russian forces fired...
Long time exposure photo shows a regional train approaching the train station of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP ...

Nov. 18-Nov. 24, 2022

From fighting and civilian suffering in Ukraine to a fashion show in Lagos with outfits made from recyclables, a Spanish city switching on the Christmas lights and the tennis ATP world tour finals, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer East Africa Ben Curtis.

