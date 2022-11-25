Nvidia to establish logistics center in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nvidia is preparing to relocate a logistics center in Hong Kong to Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday (Nov. 23)

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told CNA that Nvidia and the government have been in discussions since last year over tax incentives if the U.S. GPU-maker were to move its logistics facility to Taiwan. Wang said the two parties have now reached an agreement.

The minister did not disclose what tax incentives were given to Nvidia, nor did she give any details as to when the move would take place, per CNA. Wang also noted that Taiwan’s economy should benefit from the logistics relocation as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is a major supplier to Nvidia, while several domestic computer makers are Nvidia clients.

Nvidia’s decision to relocate its logistics center is a sign that international companies are still willing to invest in Taiwan despite the tensions between Taipei and Beijing, Wang said.