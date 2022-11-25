Sleeping Bags Market Extensive Demand and New Developments in Upcoming years 2022-2030

As of now, the market for sleeping bags is valued at US$ 1.82 billion. It is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.7% between 2022-2030.

The influx of new products and significant progress in e-commerce will see a substantial increase in the market for sleeping bags during the 2022-2030 period. The rising popularity of recreational activities has been aided by the increasing incomes of household consumers and their increased spending capacity. The growing tourism and travel industry has led to an increase in outdoor activities, such as camping sites, field trips, and camping. Market growth will also be driven by the increased promotion of camping sites via social media and online platforms, as well as the growing adventure tourism industry.

A sleeping bag is a blanket-like bag that allows people to comfortably sleep. These bags are used primarily for providing safety and portable bedding. It is possible that the industry will be constrained by the increasing use of alternative products such as camping tents, glamping equipment, and recreational vehicles. However, industry progress will be facilitated by the increasing number of R&D investment and the increased focus of manufacturers on improving sleeping bags with better quality materials.

The Sleeping Bags Report Includes Following Key Players:

Coleman

ALPS Mountaineering

Exxel Outdoors

Oase Outdoors

Disney

Ohuhu

Semoo

Teton Sports

Vaude

OutdoorsmanLab

Wenzel

Cocoon

KingCamp

Naturehike

Sea to Summit

SnugPak

Ozark Trail

Cnhimalaya

Camel Manufacturing

Sleeping Bags Market Leading Segment:

The Sleeping Bags Report Includes The Following Main Types Of Products:

Rectangular Sleeping Bags

Mummy Sleeping Bags

Envelope Sleeping Bags

Others

The Sleeping Bags Report Includes Following Applications:

Adults

Children

Effect Of Russia And Ukraine War On Global Market:

• Due to the infrastructure damage and fighting, many businesses were forced to close.

• The economy has a ripple effect.

• Businesses have been unable to import goods or materials due to the West’s sanctions.

• Due to a lack of stability, many companies find it difficult to function.

The Following Are The Segments Of The Global Sleeping Bags Market Based On Geography:

• North America (the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, etc)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc)

• Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc)

• Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc)

