Global EV Thermal Management System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Mahle, LG Chem, Samsung SDI

EV Thermal Management System Market Forecast Analysis:
Global EV Thermal Management System Market report gives examinations, data, industry measurements, and insights. The refreshed report helps you track and analyze competitive developments like joint endeavours, vital partnerships, consolidations and acquisitions, new item advancements, and exploration and improvements in the Market. In 2022, you need to understand EV Thermal Management System Market Trends more than ever. Market.biz will help you get a real picture of the industry landscape.
Thermal management systems are essential to keep the battery within an acceptable temperature range for proper operation. The growing popularity of battery-powered vehicles has compelled manufacturers to design better battery heat management technologies. Battery size reduction and quick charging capabilities are impeding industry expansion. However, technical improvements in the field of battery heat management are projected to boost the market growth. Electric cars are powered by a battery and so have a limited operational range on a single charge.
This has prompted battery makers to create solutions that can charge quickly. Fast charging of the battery creates greater heat, which must be managed to avoid damage to the battery cells. Furthermore, batteries are the sole source of propulsion for EVs, resulting in high operating temperatures for the batteries. As a result, automotive component manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on developing advanced cooling methods to control the high temperatures of these batteries, which is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Base Year: 2022
Historical Years: 2016-2021
Forecast Years: 2023-2032
EV Thermal Management System Market Overview
The EV Thermal Management System market was worth USD 1600 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12100 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period (2023-2032).
EV Thermal Management System Market Scope And Segmentation
The Global EV Thermal Management System Market Analysis to 2032 is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the EV Thermal Management System market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EV Thermal Management System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Global EV Thermal Management System Industry Segmentation by Type:
- Forced Air System
- Liquid System
- PCM System
- Thermo Electric
Global EV Thermal Management System Market Segmentation By Application:
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Market By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
EV Thermal Management System Business Major Players Are:
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Gentherm Incorporated
- Valeo
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Samsung SDI
- Dana Incorporated
- CapTherm Systems
- Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Continental AG
- MAHLE GmbH
- VOSS Automotive GmbH
- Visteon Corporation
