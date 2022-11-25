Taiwan adds 14,138 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 14,138 local COVID cases on Friday (Nov. 25), with 57 imported cases and 56 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 21% from the same day last week.

There was an addition of eight severe cases this week in children after a COVID-19 infection. As of Friday, a total of 179 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C after infections, while 65% among them are under 5, said Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division. Meanwhile, 272 children have had severe symptoms after infections, while 80% of them have not received a COVID vaccine.

Local cases

Local cases included 6,307 males and 7,820 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 11 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,336 cases, 1,841 in Taichung City, 1,808 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,531 in Taoyuan City, 1,270 in Tainan City, 1,240 in Taipei City, 796 in Changhua County, 441 in Pingtung County, 424 in Hsinchu County, 364 in Miaoli County, 339 in Hsinchu City, 334 in Yunlin County, 233 in Hualien County, 226 in Chiayi County, 224 in Nantou County, 210 in Yilan County, 190 in Keelung City, 161 in Chiayi City, 110 in Taitung County, 34 in Penghu County, 21 in Kinmen County, and five in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 57 imported cases included 34 males and 23 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 56 deaths included 31 males and 25 females, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 55 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 45 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,241,178 cases, of which 8,203,667 were local and 37,457 were imported. So far, 14,181 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.