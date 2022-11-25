Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for Sept-Oct edition revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (Nov. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$334,000) Special Prize for the Sept-Oct edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 11174120. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 59276913.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 18079936, 20591738, and 64500205. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):