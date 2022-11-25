Organic Halal Food Market will record a (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica has released new research on the worldwide Organic Halal Food Market that includes competitor micro-analysis and important industry segments (2022-2030). The Organic Halal Food Market report examines in-depth research on numerous segments, including prospects, size, growth, innovation, sales, and general player growth. The study uses primary and secondary statistical sources, and it includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Organic Halal Food Market size will grow from US$ Million in 2021 to US$ Million in 2027. The Global Organic Halal Food Market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The complete market is shown, with a focus on the size, manufacturing value, loss/profit, supply/demand, import/export, and scope of the market. It also includes details on strategic alliances. A thorough investigation based on market segmentation will help to advance firm growth.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Organic Halal Food Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Factors affecting the global Organic Halal Food Market include rising disposable income, growing demand for packed food products, and changing lifestyles of people. Furthermore, the rising population and increasing demand for food will also be opportunistic for the global market. For instance, according to Department of Agriculture, corn plantation is expected to increase to 93.3 million acres in 2021 from 90.8 million acres in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global food and beverage industry. The demand for packed food products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, a sudden change in lifestyle and implementation of work-from-home further escalated the growth of the market. During the pandemic, comfort food emerged as a strong trend, as consumers turn to comfort food in times of stress. Moreover, the pandemic also increased the user base on online shopping platforms, and people started adopting online methods to get groceries. Restaurants began offering online services to abide by the regulations imposed by governments. Thus, it had been opportunistic for the industry players. This report by Astute Analytica thoroughly describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Organic Halal Food Market with precise data and statistics.

Regional Insights:

This thorough report discusses the contribution of every region to the global Organic Halal Food Market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global market, owing to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of the people in the region. Moreover, online platforms are gaining wide traction in this region. Thus, it will fuel the growth of this Asia-Pacific Organic Halal Food Market. Further, the growing population and rising demand for packed food products will also be opportunistic for the global market.

