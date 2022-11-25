Digital Oilfield Market Foresees Exponential Growth till 2027

Astute Analytica has released new research on the worldwide Global Digital Oilfield Market that includes competitor micro-analysis and important industry segments (2022-2030). The Digital Oilfield Market report examines in-depth research on numerous segments, including prospects, size, growth, innovation, sales, and general player growth. The study uses primary and secondary statistical sources, and it includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Digital oilfield market foresees exponential growth in terms of revenue and growth rate. The market is projected to grow from US$ Million in 2021 to US$ Million by 2027 by registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of % during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

The complete market is shown, with a focus on the size, manufacturing value, loss/profit, supply/demand, import/export, and scope of the market. It also includes details on strategic alliances. A thorough investigation based on market segmentation will help to advance firm growth.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

The global Digital oilfield market is forecast to experience strong growth potential due to growing energy consumption across the world. It is majorly attributed to the rising population, increasing industrialization, and growing urbanization. Further, the growing range of data centres and other commercial buildings will also contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global Digital oilfield market experienced a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, Primary energy consumption dropped by nearly 4.5% in 2020, which is considered to be the largest decline since 1945. The same source estimates that the US, India, and Russia witnessed the largest declines in energy consumption. However, China recorded a significant increase of nearly 2.1% in the energy demand. This thorough study by Astute Analytica covers all the factors impacting the market directly or indirectly. The report discusses the contribution of regions and companies in the form of investments and innovative strategies.

Regional Analysis

The global Digital oilfield market is forecast to record the highest growth in Asia-Pacific due to the presence of highly populated countries like India and China. According to EIA’s International Energy Outlook 2017, India will record the highest consumption of building energy by 2040. Furthermore, the same source estimates that delivered energy consumption for residential and commercial buildings in India is expected to rise at a rate of 2.7 percent per year between 2015 and 2040, which is more than double the global average.

