Smart Cities Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Smart Cities Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global Smart Cities Market size will grow from US$ 1,25,325 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,70,424.1 Mn by 2030. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2030.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Smart Cities Market are:
- ABB Limited,
- Accenture Plc,
- Alphabet Inc.,
- Cisco Systems Inc.,
- Oracle Corporation
The global Smart Cities Market segmentation focuses on:
By Technology Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Deep Machine Learning
- Artificial Neural Network
- Voice Recognition
- Pattern Recognition
- Natural Language Processing
- Others
- Big Data Analytics
- Cellular Technology
- 5G Technology
- Others
- Cloud Technology
- Edge Computing
- High-Performance Computing
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Satellite Network
- Cellular Network
- Radio Frequency Identification
- Near Field Communication
- Wi-Fi
- Quantum Computing
- Others
By Component Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Hardware
- Camera
- Sensors/Detectors
- Meters
- Vehicles
- Smart Robots
- Others
- Software
- Cloud (IoT) Platform
- Public
- Private
- Data Management & Analytics
- Cyber Security
- Remote Monitoring
- Cloud (IoT) Platform
- Services
- Consulting
- System Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Application Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Smart Transportation
- Parking Management
- Ticketing & Travel Management
- Traffic Management
- Passenger Information Management System
- Freight Information System
- Other Smart Transportation Systems
- Smart Utilities
- Energy management
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- Smart Grid
- Water Management
- Distribution Management
- Other Smart Utilities
- Smart Governance
- E-Governance Solutions
- Smart Public Safety
- Law Enforcement
- City Planning
- Other Governance Services
- Smart Home & Building
- Building Automation System
- Energy Management Systems
- Parking Management System
- Emergency Management System
- Other Smart Building System
- Smart Citizen Service
- Smart Education
- Smart Healthcare
- Emergency Response System
- Video Surveillance System
- Assisted Living Solution
- Other Citizen Services
- Smart Mobility
- Electric Vehicle Charging
- Tunnel Management
- Tolling Management
- Other Mobility Solutions
- Other Applications
By Deployment Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:
- Cloud
- On-premise
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
