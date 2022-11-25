Alexa
Smart Cities Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast 2022-2030

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2022/11/25 05:38

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Smart Cities Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Smart Cities Market size will grow from US$ 1,25,325 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,70,424.1 Mn by 2030. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2030.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Smart Cities Market are:

  • ABB Limited,
  • Accenture Plc,
  • Alphabet Inc.,
  • Cisco Systems Inc.,
  • Oracle Corporation

The global Smart Cities Market segmentation focuses on:

By Technology Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    • Deep Machine Learning
    • Artificial Neural Network
    • Voice Recognition
    • Pattern Recognition
    • Natural Language Processing
    • Others
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Cellular Technology
    • 5G Technology
    • Others
  • Cloud Technology
  • Edge Computing
  • High-Performance Computing
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
    • Satellite Network
    • Cellular Network
    • Radio Frequency Identification
    • Near Field Communication
    • Wi-Fi
  • Quantum Computing
  • Others

By Component Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Hardware
    • Camera
    • Sensors/Detectors
    • Meters
    • Vehicles
    • Smart Robots
    • Others
  • Software
    • Cloud (IoT) Platform
      • Public
      • Private
    • Data Management & Analytics
    • Cyber Security
    • Remote Monitoring
  • Services
    • Consulting
    • System Integration and Deployment
    • Support and Maintenance
    • Managed Services

By Application Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Smart Transportation
    • Parking Management
    • Ticketing & Travel Management
    • Traffic Management
    • Passenger Information Management System
    • Freight Information System
    • Other Smart Transportation Systems
  • Smart Utilities
    • Energy management
    • Advanced Metering Infrastructure
    • Smart Grid
    • Water Management
    • Distribution Management
    • Other Smart Utilities
  • Smart Governance
    • E-Governance Solutions
    • Smart Public Safety
    • Law Enforcement
    • City Planning
    • Other Governance Services
  • Smart Home & Building
    • Building Automation System
    • Energy Management Systems
    • Parking Management System
    • Emergency Management System
    • Other Smart Building System
  • Smart Citizen Service
    • Smart Education
    • Smart Healthcare
    • Emergency Response System
    • Video Surveillance System
    • Assisted Living Solution
    • Other Citizen Services
  • Smart Mobility
    • Electric Vehicle Charging
    • Tunnel Management
    • Tolling Management
    • Other Mobility Solutions
  • Other Applications

By Deployment Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

