B2B E-Commerce Market Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global B2B E-Commerce Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global B2B E-Commerce Market size was USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 18,771.4 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global B2B E-Commerce Market are:
- Alibaba,
- Amazon,
- eBay Inc.,
- Flipkart,
- Eworldtrade,
The global B2B E-Commerce Market segmentation focuses on:
By Type
- Cleaning supplies
- Hospitality Products
- Industrial & MRO
- IT Products
- Office supplies
- Pantry Products
- Others
By Payment Mode
- Credit card
- Net banking
- Mobile wallet apps
- Others
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
