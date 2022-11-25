Alexa
B2B E-Commerce Market Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2027

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2022/11/25 05:40

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global B2B E-Commerce Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global B2B E-Commerce Market size was USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 18,771.4 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global B2B E-Commerce Market are:

  • Alibaba,
  • Amazon,
  • eBay Inc.,
  • Flipkart,
  • Eworldtrade,

The global B2B E-Commerce Market segmentation focuses on:

By Type

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Hospitality Products
  • Industrial & MRO
  • IT Products
  • Office supplies
  • Pantry Products
  • Others

By Payment Mode

  • Credit card
  • Net banking
  • Mobile wallet apps
  • Others

By Enterprise Size

  • Small & Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

