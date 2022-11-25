Creative Management Platforms Market Size, Trends, Growth, and Forecast Research Report 2030

According to this study, over the next five years the Market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2024, from US$ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Creative Management Platforms Market, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Overview

Creative Management Platform (CMP) is a type of software that can combine a variety of display advertising tools into one cohesive, cloud-based platform. It employs dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to automate the optimization of ad content by differentiating users and tailoring the creative.

Creative Management Platforms are mainly classified into the following two types: Publishers and Brands, Marketers and Agencies. Publishers and Brands is the most widely used type which takes up about 69 % of the total sales in 2018.

Americas is the largest region of Creative Management Platforms in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Americas market took up about 56% the global market in 2018, while Europe and APAC were about 31.2%, 11.3%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Creative Management Platforms market will register a 12.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1107.1 million by 2024, from US$ 604.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Creative Management Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries. For businesses and people interested in a certain industry or field, this research should be seen as a valuable source of information and guidance as it provides critical statistics on the global market status of the Market manufacturers. The primary accomplishment of this research is to provide strategic insight to businesses in this sector.

This study considers the Creative Management Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Publishers and Brands

Marketers and Agencies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google

Celtra

Bannerflow

Adobe

RhythmOne

Sizmek

Adform

Thunder

SteelHouse

Flashtalking

Snapchat (Flite)

Mediawide

Balihoo

Netsertive (Mixpo)

Bannersnack

Bonzai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Creative Management Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Creative Management Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Creative Management Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Creative Management Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Creative Management Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

