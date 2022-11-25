Broadband Satellite Services Market Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast to 2030

Satellite broadband is network connectivity provided through low-earth-orbit (LEO) or geostationary satellites, with the latter providing much faster data rates. Satellite communication offers a wide variety of features as well as some technical limitations compared to traditional broadband Internet services. Satellites placed in geostationary orbit can deliver Internet speeds of about 0.5 Mbps. However, the speed is limited to 80 Kbps on transmissions from the user. In rural areas, this speed is typically more than what is available through other means.

An broadband satellite services provider is an organization that provides services for accessing, using, or participating in the Internet. Internet service providers may be organized in various forms, such as commercial, community-owned, non-profit, or otherwise privately owned. broadband satellite services typically provided by ISPs include Internet access, Internet transit, domain name registration, web hosting, Usenet service, and colocation.

Broadband Satellite Services industry comprises providers of video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for varied customers around the world. They offer state-of-the-art network technologies, managed services and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers, among others.

This report focuses on the global Broadband Satellite Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Broadband Satellite Services development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions

Rising demand for corporate enterprise networks and consumer broadband coupled with need for high-throughput connectivity in Shipping and aviation are projected to be the key driving forces for the Broadband Satellite Services market. Increasing use of high throughput satellite (HTS) for broadband communication which offers frequency reuse and on-board processing along with double throughput capability than traditional FSS is estimated to offer prominent opportunities for market growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Broadband Satellite Services market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2958.1 million by 2024, from US$ 2187.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Broadband Satellite Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Overview

Based on appropriate market and geographical segmentation, a thorough estimate of this worldwide market includes its historical study and provides accurate and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030.With the help of this research report, stakeholders will be better able to create new strategies that concentrate on market prospects that will help them, ultimately making their business endeavors lucrative.

The report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries. For businesses and people interested in a certain industry or field, this research should be seen as a valuable source of information and guidance as it provides critical statistics on the global market status of the Market manufacturers. The primary accomplishment of this research is to provide strategic insight to businesses in this sector.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

C Band

Ku Band

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Maritime

Aircraft

Enterprise

Individual User

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SES Astra

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

ViaSat

EchoStar

EarthLink Holding Corp.

Intelsat General

Eutelsat

IDirect

Singtel

KVH

Harris CapRock

Gilat Satellite Networks

Avonline Satellite Solutions Ltd

Skycasters

HISPASAT Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Broadband Satellite Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Broadband Satellite Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Broadband Satellite Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Broadband Satellite Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Broadband Satellite Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

