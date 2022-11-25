Alexa
Taiwan Hawkeye early warning aircraft makes emergency landing

Air Force to investigate cause of landing gear malfunction

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/25 13:48
An E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft. 

An E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An E-2K Hawkeye early-warning aircraft experienced problems with its landing gear as it arrived at an airport in Pingtung County, the military said Friday (Nov. 25).

Nobody was injured in the incident, UDN reported. The United States-manufactured plane had been on a regular training mission when it returned to base at 11:08 a.m.

As its landing gear reportedly failed to deploy normally, the pilot was forced to make a belly landing at the military airport. Firefighters and emergency rescuers rushed to the plane, but none of the five crew members were injured, per Liberty Times. The military said it had formed a special taskforce to investigate the cause of the malfunction.
