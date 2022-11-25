Shopee Brings Excitement of the Football Fiesta to Malaysians

Unite as one to discover the latest in-app entertainment and rewarding experiences

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 25 November 2022 -Shopee Malaysia continues to stay ahead of the game by bringing local communities together through a common interest in football. With over 13 million football fans in Malaysia, the, in partnership with brands: Hisense, Coca-Cola, and vivo, allows users to discover the latest football-related content, in-app entertainment, and enjoy rewarding experiences.According to Shopee, users are pivoting to more personalized channels that suit their increasingly digital lifestyle, from how they shop online, consume content, and interact with their fellow communities. With the Shopee Football Fiesta, users can easily enjoy football rewards and greater content best for their needs.shared thatMalaysians can ask questions and receive instant responses from their favorite host on topics ranging from football match predictions to their favorite football players via Shopee Live. There will also be football merchandise and exclusive deals up for grabs during each one of the sessions.Be the Top Spender and shop smarterWhat's better than shopping and stand a chance to win products weekly ranging fromWin up toby guessing the right football player and completing all tasks within a specified period. Users can also have a higher chance of winning by completing more tasks to earn more points.Entitled 'Shopee got you covered this football season' the video imparts the values of excitement and unity among family and friends to get all football needs, in line with Shopee's commitment to bringing passionate Malaysians together.Shopee is home to a large and growing collection of in-app entertainment and features, and they are popular among our users and a key part of the Shopee experience.For more information on the, visit https://shopee.com.my/football-fiesta-2022 Hashtag: #Shopee

