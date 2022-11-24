Propylene Oxide Market 2022 Key Regions, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2030

The global propylene oxide market size was US$ 16.5 billion in 2021. The global propylene oxide market is forecast to grow to US$ 26.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Propylene oxide (PO) is an organic chemical which is highly reactive in nature. The chemical is widely used in the production of various commercial materials. The chemical finds a wide range of applications across automotive, building & construction, chemical and pharmaceuticals, packaging, electronics, and various other industries.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol986

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of propylene glycol will primarily drive the growth of the propylene oxide market. Further, the booming construction and automotive industry will offer several growth opportunities for the propylene oxide market during the study period.

The rising demand for polyurethanes due to their beneficial properties, such as high density, hardness, stiffness, etc., will escalate the growth of the propylene oxide market. Further, the growing range of technological advancements in the medical sector will benefit the propylene oxide market during the analysis period. On the contrary, fluctuating raw material prices may limit the growth of the propylene oxide market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various end-use industries of propylene oxide, such as automotive, electronics, construction, etc. As a result, it also affected the growth of the propylene oxide market. Post-pandemic, the propylene oxide market is forecast to witness new opportunities due to growing healthcare expenditure and significantly rising automotive industry. As various governments have already lifted lockdown restrictions, the demand for propylene oxide is forecast to grow at the same pace.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol986

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest share in the global propylene oxide market. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to the presence of various prominent end-use industries in the region. Further, the Asia-Pacific propylene oxide market is forecast to register a substantial growth rate, owing to the rising automotive industry and large population of the country. North America will have a significant contribution to the growth of the propylene oxide market due to rising technological advancements, increasing construction industry, growing disposable income, and advanced living standards of the people in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• The Dow Chemical Company

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• SK Chemicals

• BASF SE

• Huntsman International LLC.

• AGC Chemicals

• Sumitomo Chemicals Co.

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global propylene oxide market segmentation focuses on Application, Production Process, End-Use Industries, and Region.

By Application

• Polyether Polyols

• Propylene Glycol

• Glycol Ethers

• Others

By Type of Production Process

• Chlorohydrin Process

• Styrene Monomer Process

• Hydrogen Peroxide Process

• TBA Co-Product Process

• Cumene-based Process

By End-use Industry

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Textile & Furnishing

• Chemical & Pharmaceutical

• Packaging

• Electronics

• Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol986

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Propylene Oxide report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Propylene Oxide market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Propylene Oxide?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol986

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/