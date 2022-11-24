High Purity Methane Gas Market Demands, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global high purity methane gas market size was US$ 6.9 billion in 2021. The global high purity methane gas market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Electronic gadgets such as silicon wafers, solar cells, semiconductors, and electronic components are made with high-purity methane gas. High-purity methane gas is attracting interest in cutting-edge technologies such as nanoparticle diamond, graphene, and monocrystal diamond. High-purity methane gas is used in fluorescent tubes for lighting purposes in this business because of its benefits, such as low cost, high efficiency, and low striking voltage.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of high purity methane gas will primarily drive the growth of the global high purity methane gas market. High purity methane gas finds applications in the development of silicon wafers, integrated circuits (IC), semiconductors, solar cell devices, etc.

Growing demand for electronic products due to growing urbanization and rising industrialization will also drive the demand for high purity methane gas during the forecast period.

High purity methane gas is also used in the automotive industry. Further, the low cost, greater efficiency, and low striking voltage of these products will contribute to the growth of the high purity methane gas market. On the contrary, high cost and environmental issues associated with high purity methane gas may limit the growth of the high purity methane gas market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The electronics and automotive industry recorded a sharp decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to a lockdown, and import-export regulation resulted in a shortage of raw materials. As a result, it became challenging for the industry to grow. Automotive manufacturers also cut their operations in order to generate a minimum loss. The pandemic also affected the purchasing power of the population as many lost jobs or had to work on low wages. As a result, it hampered the growth of the high-purity methane gas market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the high purity methane gas market. It is owing to the growing demand for high purity methane gas from electronic, electrical, construction, information technology, and healthcare industries. North America is forecast to emerge as the largest and fastest-growing market for high-purity methane gas globally due to the growing electronics industry in the region. The region is also home to one of the largest chemical industries, which will drive the expansion of the high purity methane gas market.

Competitors in the Market

• BASF

• Osaka Gas

• Sumitomo Seika

• Linde Plc.

• Air Liquide

• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc

• Xergi

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global high purity methane gas market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Chemical synthesis

• Heat detection

• Hydrogen Fuel

• Others

By Application

• Medical

• Automotive

• Defense

• Electronics

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

