Patient Engagement Solution Market Demands, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global patient engagement solution market size was US$ 13.4 billion in 2021. The global patient engagement solution market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The increasing demand for remote healthcare systems is the primary factor driving the growth of the global patient engagement solution market.

Increasing government regulations to introduce efficient patient-centric care will boost the market growth during the study period.

The rising percentage of the geriatric population and growing cases of chronic diseases and infections are forecast to fuel the market growth.

The increasing burden on healthcare bodies and the growing use of mobile health solutions for regular check-ups and treatments will accelerate the market growth. In addition, the high risk of disease transmission in the case of infectious diseases will further boost the market growth.

Increasing use of cloud-based models and unavailability of healthcare, mainly in the rural areas, will surge the demand for patient engagement solutions during the forecast period.

The demand for high investments may hamper the growth of the global patient engagement solution market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America accounts for the largest patient engagement solution market due to high investments in the healthcare IT sector. In addition, the growing penetration of advanced technology will continue to contribute to the growth of mobile healthcare. As a result, it will benefit the global patent engagement solution market.

In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and demand for efficient and risk-free treatments will surge the growth of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register rapid growth, owing to increasing disposable income, rising geriatric population, and growing demand for remote healthcare. In addition, the COVID-19 infection has increased the focus of government bodies in providing efficient healthcare facilities even in rural areas. Thus, it will surge the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global patient engagement solution market. During the pandemic, patients stopped visiting hospitals, clinics, and other places, to prevent themselves from the risk of the virus. As a result, the demand for patient engagement solutions increased rapidly to continue with their routine check-up risk-free. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic generated a new era of remote healthcare, which will further grow during the study period. Thus, the COVD-19 pandemic is forecast to have a positive influence on the global patient engagement solutions market.

Competitors in the Market

Mckesson Corporation

Athenahealth Inc.

Lincor Solutions

Get Real Health

Allscript

Welvu

IBM Corporation

Cerner

Getwellnetwork Inc.

Oneview Healthcare

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Component Outlook

Software Standalone Integrated Services Consulting Implementation Education Others

Hardware

Delivery Type Outlook

Web-based/Cloud-based

On-premise

End-Use Outlook

Payers

Providers

Individual Users

Application Outlook

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

Therapeutic Area Outlook

Chronic diseases Obesity Diabetes Cardiovascular Others

Fitness Women’s Health Mental Health Others



Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the Healthcare market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

