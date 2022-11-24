Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market Witnessing High Growth By Key Players, Key Growth Opportunities, and Trends Trends to 2030

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market size was US$25.4 million in 2021. The global haptic feedback surgical environment market is forecast to grow to US$ 96.4 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Haptics comprises kinesthetics (force) and cutaneous (tactile) feedback. Haptic technology refers to kinaesthetic communication or 3D touch, which refers to any technology that can create an experience of touch through vibration, motion, and force. Haptic feedback is a specialized phenomenon that creates tactile sensations.

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market is expected to grow significantly during the study period, owing to the increasing demand for surgical robotic systems and simulators and the proven potential of haptic interfaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the population to stay at home and avoid unnecessary visits. Moreover, during the pandemic, social distancing became a crucial practice. Thus, the healthcare sector adopted teleoperated haptic systems to get help in remote training. As a result, it fueled the market growth.

Factors Influencing

The trending use of haptic-enabled VR/AR systems as they provide high fidelity and realism will benefit the global haptic feedback surgical environment market.

Increasing penetration of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector is forecast to propel the growth of the global haptic feedback surgical environment market.

Increasing demand for efficient technologies for surgeries is forecast to boost the market growth. Robot-assisted minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is rapidly gaining popularity as it offers benefits like decreasing tissue trauma, aesthetic aspects, and intraoperative blood loss. Moreover, the use of technologies reduces postoperative infection risk, pain, and recovery time. As a result, the global haptic feedback surgical environment market will grow significantly.

Increasing cases demanding angioplasty interventions, cardiology, injection, lumbar puncture procedures, prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery, dentistry procedures will benefit the global haptic feedback surgical environment market.

Technical problems may act as a significant challenge in the growth of the global haptic feedback surgical environment market.

The increasing demand for vibrotactile feedback mechanisms in medical simulators may offer ample opportunities to the market players. Moreover, increasing investment in research and development activities will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global haptic feedback surgical environment market in terms of revenue. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing penetration of technologically advanced products, growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the application of haptic feedback surgical environment technologies is beneficial in lumbar puncture procedures, prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery, dentistry procedures minimally invasive. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic disease in the region will benefit the market.

Competitors in the Market

3D Systems Corporation

Force Dimension

Forsslund Systems AB

HAPTION

Orb Surgical Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Application

Surgical Robotics

Medical Simulators

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

