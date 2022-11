Brazil's Richarlison,second right, scores the second goal of his team against Serbia during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serb... Brazil's Richarlison,second right, scores the second goal of his team against Serbia during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (AP photo)