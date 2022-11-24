EU lawmakers want FIFA to help families of Qatar workers

The European Parliament on Thursday decried the "deaths of thousands of migrant workers who died, as well as workers who suffered rights abuses" while preparing Qatar for the ongoing World Cup. The lawmakers also passed a resolution calling on the world football governing body FIFA to help compensate the victims and their families..

According to the parliamentarians, measures put in place by the Qatari government were not sufficient.

Trade unions previously described the working conditions of the migrant workers as "modern slavery."



Qatar in the spotlight over treatment of LGBTQ groups

The European Parliament also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into human rights abuses in the run-up to the competition.

In particular, the resolution deplored reports of abuses against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalize same-sex relationships.

During the debates, a number of MEPs were wearing the anti-hate 'OneLove' armbands. Seven European World Cup captains were set to wear similar armbands in Qatar, but backed out from wearing them pressure from FIFA.

The tournament organizers have repeatedly said everyone is welcome, although Human Rights Watch said LGBT people had been arrested in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar.

Lawmakers say FIFA needs fundamental reform

The resolution also said corruption within FIFA was "rampant, systemic and deep-rooted" and the process to award Qatar with hosting with World Cup lacked transparency.

This meant that "FIFA has seriously damaged the image and integrity of global football," the statement said.

The non-binding resolution called on EU countries with large national football leagues like Germany, France, Italy or Spain to exert pressure to fundamentally reform FIFA.

dh/dj (dpa, Reuters)