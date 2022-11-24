NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 20 17 3 0 34 82 45 New Jersey 20 16 4 0 32 74 46 Toronto 21 11 5 5 27 61 55 N.Y. Islanders 21 13 8 0 26 69 55 Detroit 19 10 5 4 24 62 58 Carolina 20 10 6 4 24 56 56 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 7 4 24 63 58 Tampa Bay 19 11 7 1 23 64 61 Pittsburgh 20 10 7 3 23 72 65 Florida 20 10 8 2 22 69 66 Montreal 20 10 9 1 21 62 71 Philadelphia 20 7 8 5 19 50 65 Washington 21 8 10 3 19 58 69 Buffalo 20 9 11 0 18 75 70 Columbus 19 7 11 1 15 56 81 Ottawa 19 6 12 1 13 58 68

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 21 16 4 1 33 77 52 Dallas 20 12 5 3 27 79 56 Seattle 19 11 5 3 25 66 54 Los Angeles 22 11 9 2 24 70 76 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 64 46 Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 51 47 Calgary 19 9 7 3 21 59 62 St. Louis 19 10 9 0 20 55 65 Minnesota 19 9 8 2 20 55 55 Edmonton 20 10 10 0 20 66 72 Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65 Vancouver 20 7 10 3 17 70 79 San Jose 22 7 12 3 17 67 80 Arizona 18 7 9 2 16 48 62 Chicago 19 6 10 3 15 48 68 Anaheim 20 6 13 1 13 53 84

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Nashville 0

Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, Carolina 0

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Florida 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1, SO

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Edmonton 0

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Seattle 8, San Jose 5

Vancouver 4, Colorado 3

Vegas 4, Ottawa 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.