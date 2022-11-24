All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 17 10 2 3 2 25 49 43 Bridgeport 16 10 3 3 0 23 58 47 Hershey 16 10 4 2 0 22 44 36 Charlotte 17 10 5 1 1 22 53 53 WB/Scranton 15 8 5 1 1 18 42 34 Springfield 17 7 7 0 3 17 50 50 Lehigh Valley 14 7 6 1 0 15 38 43 Hartford 15 5 6 1 3 14 40 55

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 16 10 5 1 0 21 57 52 Rochester 16 9 5 1 1 20 53 51 Cleveland 15 8 5 0 2 18 62 62 Syracuse 16 7 6 1 2 17 62 59 Belleville 16 7 8 1 0 15 56 63 Laval 18 5 10 3 0 13 56 70 Utica 13 5 6 1 1 12 34 40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 15 11 4 0 0 22 60 41 Manitoba 14 8 4 2 0 18 49 43 Texas 17 7 6 2 2 18 54 56 Rockford 15 8 6 0 1 17 60 52 Iowa 14 6 4 2 2 16 44 45 Grand Rapids 16 7 8 1 0 15 51 69 Chicago 14 5 7 2 0 12 42 53

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 16 10 5 1 0 21 48 41 Calgary 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 45 Ontario 15 9 5 0 1 19 47 38 Tucson 15 9 5 1 0 19 48 48 Bakersfield 15 8 6 1 0 17 44 45 San Jose 16 8 7 0 1 17 41 47 Coachella Valley 13 7 4 2 0 16 47 43 Abbotsford 14 7 6 0 1 15 43 48 San Diego 17 6 11 0 0 12 50 54 Henderson 18 5 13 0 0 10 45 59

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford 3, Laval 2

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3

Syracuse 5, Toronto 3

Utica 3, Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 2

Hershey 2, Springfield 1

Rochester 4, Providence 3

Rockford 7, Texas 2

Ontario 5, San Jose 1

Tucson 3, San Diego 1

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.