NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|20
|17
|3
|0
|34
|82
|45
|11-0-0
|6-3-0
|4-3-0
|New Jersey
|20
|16
|4
|0
|32
|74
|46
|8-3-0
|8-1-0
|2-2-0
|Toronto
|21
|11
|5
|5
|27
|61
|55
|7-2-3
|4-3-2
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|13
|8
|0
|26
|69
|55
|7-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|Detroit
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|62
|58
|6-2-2
|4-3-2
|1-2-1
|Carolina
|20
|10
|6
|4
|24
|56
|56
|4-3-1
|6-3-3
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|63
|58
|4-3-3
|6-4-1
|1-3-0
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|64
|61
|6-3-1
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|72
|65
|4-2-1
|6-5-2
|2-0-0
|Florida
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|69
|66
|6-2-2
|4-6-0
|3-1-1
|Montreal
|20
|10
|9
|1
|21
|62
|71
|6-5-0
|4-4-1
|3-2-0
|Philadelphia
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|50
|65
|4-4-1
|3-4-4
|1-1-4
|Washington
|21
|8
|10
|3
|19
|58
|69
|6-4-1
|2-6-2
|2-1-1
|Buffalo
|20
|9
|11
|0
|18
|75
|70
|5-6-0
|4-5-0
|3-6-0
|Columbus
|19
|7
|11
|1
|15
|56
|81
|6-7-0
|1-4-1
|3-3-1
|Ottawa
|19
|6
|12
|1
|13
|58
|68
|5-6-0
|1-6-1
|2-4-0
|Vegas
|21
|16
|4
|1
|33
|77
|52
|7-3-0
|9-1-1
|5-2-1
|Dallas
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|79
|56
|6-2-1
|6-3-2
|5-1-1
|Seattle
|19
|11
|5
|3
|25
|66
|54
|6-4-2
|5-1-1
|4-2-1
|Los Angeles
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|70
|76
|6-4-0
|5-5-2
|1-4-1
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|64
|46
|4-3-1
|7-3-0
|4-1-1
|Winnipeg
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|51
|47
|7-2-0
|4-4-1
|5-2-0
|Calgary
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|59
|62
|6-4-1
|3-3-2
|3-2-0
|St. Louis
|19
|10
|9
|0
|20
|55
|65
|5-4-0
|5-5-0
|2-2-0
|Minnesota
|19
|9
|8
|2
|20
|55
|55
|4-5-1
|5-3-1
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|20
|10
|10
|0
|20
|66
|72
|5-6-0
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|Nashville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|53
|65
|6-3-2
|3-6-0
|3-3-0
|Vancouver
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|70
|79
|3-4-1
|4-6-2
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|22
|7
|12
|3
|17
|67
|80
|2-7-3
|5-5-0
|1-2-2
|Arizona
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|48
|62
|1-2-1
|6-7-1
|0-1-2
|Chicago
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|48
|68
|4-5-1
|2-5-2
|0-4-1
|Anaheim
|20
|6
|13
|1
|13
|53
|84
|4-4-0
|2-9-1
|3-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 3, Nashville 0
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2
Arizona 4, Carolina 0
Montreal 3, Columbus 1
Florida 5, Boston 2
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1
Toronto 2, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1, SO
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Edmonton 0
Dallas 6, Chicago 4
Anaheim 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Seattle 8, San Jose 5
Vancouver 4, Colorado 3
Vegas 4, Ottawa 1
No games scheduled
Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.