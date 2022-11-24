NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 20 17 3 0 34 82 45 11-0-0 6-3-0 4-3-0 New Jersey 20 16 4 0 32 74 46 8-3-0 8-1-0 2-2-0 Toronto 21 11 5 5 27 61 55 7-2-3 4-3-2 3-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 21 13 8 0 26 69 55 7-3-0 6-5-0 4-1-0 Detroit 19 10 5 4 24 62 58 6-2-2 4-3-2 1-2-1 Carolina 20 10 6 4 24 56 56 4-3-1 6-3-3 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 21 10 7 4 24 63 58 4-3-3 6-4-1 1-3-0 Tampa Bay 19 11 7 1 23 64 61 6-3-1 5-4-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 20 10 7 3 23 72 65 4-2-1 6-5-2 2-0-0 Florida 20 10 8 2 22 69 66 6-2-2 4-6-0 3-1-1 Montreal 20 10 9 1 21 62 71 6-5-0 4-4-1 3-2-0 Philadelphia 20 7 8 5 19 50 65 4-4-1 3-4-4 1-1-4 Washington 21 8 10 3 19 58 69 6-4-1 2-6-2 2-1-1 Buffalo 20 9 11 0 18 75 70 5-6-0 4-5-0 3-6-0 Columbus 19 7 11 1 15 56 81 6-7-0 1-4-1 3-3-1 Ottawa 19 6 12 1 13 58 68 5-6-0 1-6-1 2-4-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 21 16 4 1 33 77 52 7-3-0 9-1-1 5-2-1 Dallas 20 12 5 3 27 79 56 6-2-1 6-3-2 5-1-1 Seattle 19 11 5 3 25 66 54 6-4-2 5-1-1 4-2-1 Los Angeles 22 11 9 2 24 70 76 6-4-0 5-5-2 1-4-1 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 64 46 4-3-1 7-3-0 4-1-1 Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 51 47 7-2-0 4-4-1 5-2-0 Calgary 19 9 7 3 21 59 62 6-4-1 3-3-2 3-2-0 St. Louis 19 10 9 0 20 55 65 5-4-0 5-5-0 2-2-0 Minnesota 19 9 8 2 20 55 55 4-5-1 5-3-1 2-2-0 Edmonton 20 10 10 0 20 66 72 5-6-0 5-4-0 3-2-0 Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65 6-3-2 3-6-0 3-3-0 Vancouver 20 7 10 3 17 70 79 3-4-1 4-6-2 3-2-0 San Jose 22 7 12 3 17 67 80 2-7-3 5-5-0 1-2-2 Arizona 18 7 9 2 16 48 62 1-2-1 6-7-1 0-1-2 Chicago 19 6 10 3 15 48 68 4-5-1 2-5-2 0-4-1 Anaheim 20 6 13 1 13 53 84 4-4-0 2-9-1 3-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Nashville 0

Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2

Arizona 4, Carolina 0

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Florida 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1, SO

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Edmonton 0

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Seattle 8, San Jose 5

Vancouver 4, Colorado 3

Vegas 4, Ottawa 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.