Acrylic Acid Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 19.3 Bn by 2030 | CAGR 4.9%

Research Viewpoint on Acrylic Acid Market Outlook:

Acrylic acid is an organic compound that has a tart or acrid smell. Acrylic acid is used to produce acrylate esters. Acrylate ester can be used for many purposes, including paper treatment, plastic additives and textiles. Acrylic acid can also be used in the manufacture of sanitary medical devices and detergents. Industries are creating and commercializing methods to produce acrylic acid from petrochemicals. Producers are now turning to bio-based methods to make acrylic acid and acrylates using renewable resources like sugar and glycerol. A renewable feedstock is more cost-competitive than a petrochemical method.

Expected Growth: The global acrylic acid market size was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Specific manufacturing

Basf

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

Jiangsu Jurong

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Market segmentation:

Different types of Acrylic Acid market.

Acrylic Acid 100%

Acrylic Acid 80%

Acrylic Acid/Toluene

Common uses for Acrylic Acid Market: The range of applications for which these Acrylic Acid are used

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Dispersants

Flocculants

Thickening Agents

Adhesives

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Acrylic Acid growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

