Dried Fruit World Market 2022 Size [+Black Friday Deals 2022] | Challenges and Forecast Analysis By 2031

The dried fruit market is a lucrative industry with great potential. The global dried fruit market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025. The major drivers for the growth of the dried fruit market are the increasing demand for healthy snacks, the rising disposable income, and the growing health consciousness among consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for dried fruits, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing population, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles in this region.

Dried Fruit World Market – Segmentation Analysis

Key Market Segments

Type

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Dried Figs

Application

Home use

Processing use

Commercial use

Key Market Players included in the report:

National Raisin

Murray River Organics

Alfoah

Osman Ak?a S.A.

Malatya Apricot

Profood

Montagu

Ocean Spray

California Dried Fruit

Sunsweet

Farzin Rock Stone

Clarke

Graceland

Traina

Mavuno

Sunbeam

Br

Levubu

The Dried Fruit Market market report provides a study of more than 20 countries and their market players. North America held a dominant position and is predicted to be in the dominating state during forecast period due to the presence of leading market players; strong industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors; and technological innovations in the energy and telecommunication sectors.

The report covers a regional and country-level analysis that covers South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa and the Middle East. The market is deeply analyzed for each region, which helps in identifying the market trends for each region, growth opportunities, and restraining factors.

