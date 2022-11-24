Third Chopin Outdoor Piano Recital to take place at Taipei Daan Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish Office in Taipei will hold the third edition of the Chopin Outdoor Piano Recital at Daan Park in Taipei at 6 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 26), with well-known Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski, and admission is free.

The Polish Office in Taipei said that just like the famous summer concert in Poland, this Chopin piano concert at Daan Park will entertain the public with Chopin's moving and melodious music in a beautiful outdoor atmosphere, CNA reported.

In 2020, the Polish representative office held the first Frideric Chopin outdoor piano concert, which was met with enthusiastic approval.

The concert was hosted by the office and co-organized by the Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs. Anna Majchrzak, a Polish "Taiwanese daughter-in-law," host, and model will serve as the Mandarin MC for the event.

Tokarski has rich experience performing in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. He has given piano concerts in Poland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan, per CNA.