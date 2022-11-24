Fuel Cards Market Size, Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022 to 2030

Global Fuel Cards Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global Fuel Cards Market valued approximately USD 625 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.61% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The Fuel Cards Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Fuel card or fleet cards is used for payment of gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards are also used to pay for vehicle maintenance and other expenses according to the choice of the fleet owner or manager. Fuel card provides a dynamic view of operations to fleet managers and helps drivers perform cashless payment for fuels or other expenses. Increasing demand for cashless fuel transactions due to ease of use, increasing number of internet users, and the presence of huge number of value added services associated with the fuel cards are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Moreover, changing legal framework and increasing demand from developing countries, which are likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. Further, fuel cards is simple payment solution for driver of vehicles, it is very cost-effective, and it is powerful online management & reporting tool. These benefits also rising demand of Fuel Cards among its users. However, rising competition from new entrants and lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped regions are the factors which limiting the market growth of Fuel Cards across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Fuel Cards Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region going cashless which makes fuel cards more popular. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Fuel Cards market over the upcoming years owing to rising digitalization in new payment method in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

> ExxonMobil

> Shell

> SPC

> Caltex

> DBS

> UOB

> OCBC

> Citibank

> Standard Chartered

> ANZ

> HSBC

> POSB

> American Express

> Maybank

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Active Cards

? Non-Active Cards

By Application:

? Moving Services

? Packaging Services

? Postal & Courier Services

? Logistics Services

? Taxi Booking & Support Services

? Freight Transport

? Private Cars

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fuel Cards Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

