Enterprise Network Firewall Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market to reach USD $ billion by 2025. Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market valued approximately USD $ billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The Enterprise Network Firewall Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Enterprise network firewall is an integrated network choke point that prohibits potentially vulnerable services from entering or leaving the network, prevents unauthorized users out of the protected network, and provides protection from various kinds of IP spoofing and routing attacks. Based on requirements, enterprise network firewalls are available with managed, expandable and also various reporting features.

Enterprise network firewalls are available for virtualized servers as well as public cloud. Rising expenditure on improving network security across enterprise environments, growing business applications and rising changes in the network security characteristics are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, shifting concentration towards developing effective security approach which aims on identifying, regulating and safely enabling applications and rising attacks through internet is the major factor likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, slow rate of new technologies adoption and growing inclination for unified threat management are the factors which limiting the market growth of Enterprise Network Firewall during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising technological enhancements, developed IT infrastructure and growing cloud storage industry in the region. Europe is estimated the second largest share in the global Enterprise Network Firewall market across the globe. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.]

The major market player included in this report are:

> Palo Alto Networks Inc.

> Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

> AhnLab Inc.

> Juniper Networks Inc.

> Cisco

> Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

> WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

> Hillstone Networks

> SonicWall Inc.

> Fortinet Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Conventional Firewall

? Next Generation Firewall(NGFW)

? Application Firewall

? Others

By Component:

? Hardware, Software, Services

By Deployment Mode:

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Network Firewall Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

