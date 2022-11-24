Digital Banking Platforms Market Share, Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

Global digital banking platforms market to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025. Global digital banking platforms market is valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Rising adoption of smartphones and tablets and increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms for higher scalability is promoting the growth of the market. Growing smartphones ownership across the globe is also driving the market growth. For instance, according to pew research center report in 2018, around 63% of total individuals in United States owns a smartphone and tablets. Moreover 69% of total individuals of Australia owns a tablets and smartphone. Thus, rising smartphone and tablets ownership is expected to fuel the market growth

The report on global Digital Banking Platforms market includes Banking Type, Banking Mode and Deployment Type segments. Banking Type segment is further divided into Retail Banking and Corporate Banking, Banking Mode includes Online Banking and Online Banking and Deployment Type is further classified into On-Premises and Cloud. Retail banking segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the digital banking platforms market during the forecast period owing to the need to meet retail customers’ elevated expectations of personalization and align these expectations in line with the growing multiplication of channels.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Banking Platforms Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Digital Banking Platforms market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and growing demand for digital banking are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

? Backbase

? EdgeVerve Systems

? Temenos

? Finastra

? TCS

? Appway

? NETinfo

? Worldline

? SAP

? BNY Mellon

? Oracle

? Sopra

? CREALOGIX

? Fiserv

? Intellect Design Arena

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Banking Type:

? Retail Banking

? Corporate Banking

By Banking Mode:

? Online Banking

? Mobile Banking

By Deployment Type:

? On-Premises

? Cloud

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

