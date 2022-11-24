Social Enterprise Summit 2022 Gathers Leaders from Civil, Business, Government and Academic Sectors to"Bounce Forward Together"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2022 - The 15th Social Enterprise Summit (SES 2022) International Symposium kicks off today at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Held in a hybrid format under the theme “Bounce Forward Together”, the SES 2022 invites more than 70 speakers from various countries and regions, including famous social entrepreneurs, leaders from the business, non-profit organisations, government bodies as well as academic sectors, to explore different dimensions in rebuilding the society in the post-pandemic era, and to promote collaboration between different sectors in order to build a restorable and renewable society and economy.



(From left to right) Mr Francis Ngai, Deputy Chair of Organising Committee, SES, Mrs Cheung Chiu Hoi Yue, JP, Director of Home Affairs, Home Affairs Department, Mr Alan Cheung, MH, Chair of Hong Kong Social Entrepreneurship Forum, Mr KK Chan, GBS, IDSM, JP, Chief Secretary for Administration, HKSAR Government, Mrs Rebecca Choy Yung, Chair of Organising Committee, SES, Mr Leung Wang Ching, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs and Ms Ada Wong, JP, Deputy Chair of Organising Committee, SES attend SES 2022 Kick-off Ceremony.

Mrs Rebecca CHOY YUNG, Chair of Social Enterprise Summit Organising Committee, said: “Since its inception, SES has made a significant impact in driving social innovation. I am very proud to see how SES grew from a local conference to a prominent movement and platform over the last 15 years. It has fostered cross-sectoral collaborations with over 100 organisations in Hong Kong and beyond. It has also engaged over 1,200 thought leaders from different sectors as speakers and developed a community of 70,000 participants around the world. We have also identified how important social innovation is in rebuilding our world after COVID-19.”



Cliff PRIOR, Chief Executive Officer, Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG), UK was the Keynote Speaker of topic "Journey of Impact 3.0"and Ar Donald CHOI Wun Hing, JP, Executive Director and Group CEO, Chinachem Group, HK, and Belinda HSIEH, Executive Director, Head of Treasures Investment Product & Advisory, Consumer Banking Group & Wealth Management, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited were the respondents of his speech.

The Grand Opening was followed by Keynote Speaker Ms Peggy LIU, Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), shared her dedicated journey to accelerate the greening of China and the Asian region for a liveable world; while respondents, Ms Vanessa CHEUNG, Group Managing Director of Nan Fung Development Ltd., and Mr Raymond MAK, Co-founder, and CEO of Farmacy Hong Kong, shared their insights on the role of enterprises in promoting sustainable transformation. Another Keynote Speaker, Mr Cliff PRIOR, Chief Executive Officer, Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG), UK, expounded the impact journey of bringing together private and public sectors to shift economies towards positive outcomes for people and the planet. Ms Belinda HSIEH, Executive Director, Head of Treasures Investment Product & Advisory, Consumer Banking Group & Wealth Management, DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, and Ar Donald CHOI, Executive Director and Group CEO, Chinachem Group, HK, responded on how corporations have played a key role in accelerating socio-economic impact.



