Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins to join Taiwan's T1 League

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It was reported that another NBA star, 32-year-old DeMarcus Cousins, also known as “Boogie,” will be joining Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League very soon.

Media outlets on Wednesday (Nov. 23) reported that DeMarcus Cousins is preparing to move to Taiwan, based on a tip from a sports reporter at UDN, Lee Yi-Shen (李亦伸), and several anonymous T1 players.



There has still been no public confirmation from the T1 League or Cousins about his signing, and it is still unknown which team Cousins will join. However, a TVBS report suggests that it will be a team based in southern Taiwan, which would be either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks, or the Kaohsiung Aquas.



The Basketball Network published a report quoting Cousins as saying “Hi Dwight, I’m coming!” It noted that Cousins became a free agent earlier this year after the Denver Nuggets did not renew his contract.

Cousins joined the NBA in 2010, after playing only one year at the University of Kentucky. He was picked fifth in the first-round draft by the Sacramento Kings, where he played until 2017, when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In early 2018, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon which negatively impacted his career. He has drifted from one team to another over the last four years, until his most recent placement with the Nuggets.

Dwight Howard’s recent debut in Taiwan is seen by many as a great boon to Taiwanese basketball. Many have hoped that his signing with the league may prompt more players retiring from the NBA to continue their careers in Taiwan.

Cousins visited Taiwan previously in 2015 as part of a Nike Basketball promotional event. He will certainly receive a warm welcome from fans when he returns.