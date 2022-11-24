Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Singapore Airlines to restore daily flight routes to Taiwan in March 2023

Frequency will increase to 2 flights a day at end of May

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/24 17:18
Singapore Airlines will resume daily flights on Taiwan in late March 2023. (Facebook, singaporeair photo)

Singapore Airlines will resume daily flights on Taiwan in late March 2023. (Facebook, singaporeair photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore Airlines will expand its services to Taiwan to one daily flight in March and two in May, reports said Thursday (Nov. 24).

On Oct. 13, Taiwan reopened its borders for visiting tourists, including groups, while ending the mandatory three-day COVID-19 quarantine period for arriving travelers. Since then, several airlines have announced the resumption of flights on routes served before the pandemic, when 11 million travelers a year visited the country.

Singapore Airlines flights SQ876 and SQ877, which were plying the route between Singapore and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport four times a week, will have their frequency increased to once a day from March 26, 2023, the Liberty Times reported.

Flights SQ878 and SQ879, now operating three times a week, will also fly once every day of the week beginning May 31. As a result, the airline will thus operate two flights per day between Taoyuan and Singapore from the end of next May.

Airline officials said the ending of COVID-19 travel restrictions in the region had led to increased demand for flights from Singapore to destinations including Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
Singapore Airlines
Taiwan-Singapore
Taiwan-Singapore ties
flights
airlines
post-COVID era

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Tourism Bureau targets senior travel market with Golden Years program
Taiwan Tourism Bureau targets senior travel market with Golden Years program
2022/11/23 16:21
EVA Air launches direct flights from Taiwan to Munich
EVA Air launches direct flights from Taiwan to Munich
2022/11/03 12:01
Taiwan’s China Airlines to increase flights to Palau from Nov. 16
Taiwan’s China Airlines to increase flights to Palau from Nov. 16
2022/11/01 16:40
Taiwan travel sector hopes for post-COVID recovery at International Travel Fair
Taiwan travel sector hopes for post-COVID recovery at International Travel Fair
2022/11/01 15:30
Taiwan promotes post-COVID travel at Montreal fair
Taiwan promotes post-COVID travel at Montreal fair
2022/10/29 15:34