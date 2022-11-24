Singapore Airlines to restore daily flight routes to Taiwan in March 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore Airlines will expand its services to Taiwan to one daily flight in March and two in May, reports said Thursday (Nov. 24).

On Oct. 13, Taiwan reopened its borders for visiting tourists, including groups, while ending the mandatory three-day COVID-19 quarantine period for arriving travelers. Since then, several airlines have announced the resumption of flights on routes served before the pandemic, when 11 million travelers a year visited the country.

Singapore Airlines flights SQ876 and SQ877, which were plying the route between Singapore and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport four times a week, will have their frequency increased to once a day from March 26, 2023, the Liberty Times reported.

Flights SQ878 and SQ879, now operating three times a week, will also fly once every day of the week beginning May 31. As a result, the airline will thus operate two flights per day between Taoyuan and Singapore from the end of next May.

Airline officials said the ending of COVID-19 travel restrictions in the region had led to increased demand for flights from Singapore to destinations including Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.