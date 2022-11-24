Temperatures to drop to 16 degrees in Taipei at end of November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rain will continue across the country from Thursday (Nov. 24) to Saturday morning before making way for a spell of warm and sunny weather from Sunday to Tuesday, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Affected by a weather front from Thursday to Saturday morning, local rain is expected in northern Taiwan and intermittent showers are likely in the southern part of the country during this period, CNA quoted Wu as saying.

As the weather front begins to weaken during the day on Saturday, Election Day, rain will let up and partly sunny weather is expected along the western half of the country, while occasional and localized showers are possible in the eastern half of the country and the eastern side of Greater Taipei, Wu said.

According to the meteorologist, the weather front will move northward from Sunday to Tuesday, and the weather will turn partly sunny, comfortable, and slightly hot across the country, until the seasonal northeasterly winds barrel down Tuesday night, bringing rain to the northern and eastern parts of the country and causing the mercury to drop.

Stronger cold air will arrive on Wednesday, and temperatures in Taipei are estimated to drop to around 16 and 17 degrees Celsius, the meteorologist added.