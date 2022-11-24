Asus named most valuable Taiwanese brand in 2022 by Interbrand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus was ranked number one in this year’s 25 most valuable Taiwanese international brands on Tuesday (Nov. 22), according to the Industrial Development Bureau (IBD).

Management consulting firm Interbrand was commissioned to conduct the Best Taiwan Global Brands survey by the bureau, which is a part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, according to Asus. Interbrand found the Asus brand was worth US$2.163 billion (NT$66.93 billion) in 2022, representing a 16% year-on-year increase.

“Even though the prevailing environment brought severe challenges, the Asus team achieved an outstanding performance. It is an honor to be recognized by Interbrand as Taiwan’s most valuable global brand for the ninth time,” said S.Y. Hsu (許先越), Asus co-CEO.

“The epidemic has changed people’s lives and consumption patterns while also creating new business opportunities, Asus actively captures user needs, designs and develops to lead market trends, and continues to move towards becoming a leading technology innovation company that is highly respected by the new digital generation,” added Asus co-CEO Samson Hu (胡書賓).

Coming in second in this year’s survey was cyber security firm Trend Micro Inc., followed by food conglomerate Want Want Group. Fabless chipmaker MediaTek was ranked fourth and IoT smart systems provider Advantech Co., Ltd. came in fifth.

Interbrand found the value of the top 25 Taiwanese brands totaled US$13.12 billion, a jump of 12% from 2021. Going forward, the consulting firm suggested Taiwanese companies focus on three global trends: becoming increasingly people-oriented, breaking boundaries, and sustainable development.