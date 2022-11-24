Taiwan premier wants to promote CPTPP bid through APEC platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Thursday (Nov. 24) requested government departments to maintain close contact with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members to promote Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Taiwan attended the Nov. 18-19 APEC summit in Bangkok, during which its delegates exchanged views with the representatives of over half the group’s 21 members.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting Thursday after having heard a report about the APEC event, Su said that relevant ministries should continue exchanges with APEC counterparts with similar views as Taiwan. The ministries should try and gain the support of those governments for Taiwan’s CPTPP membership bid, he said.

Taiwan filed its application to join the 11-member bloc in September last year, with several countries, including Japan, expressing support for its plans. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese caused consternation at the APEC event by claiming the CPTPP only allowed “recognized nation-states” to join, but his government later clarified that its stance had not changed.

Su also called on the ministries to plan for next year’s APEC summit, to be hosted by the United States on the subjects of interconnectivity, innovation, and inclusivity, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The international trade situation is still volatile, posing significant challenges, so the government could continue developing ties to other APEC member economies in order to expand Taiwan’s international space, Su said.