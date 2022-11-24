UNLV moves to 6-0, beats Minnesota 71-62 in SoCal Challenge

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points, EJ Harkless added 16 and UNLV cruised to a 71-62 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night in the SoCal Challenge to remain undefeated.

Luis Rodriguez added 15 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (6-0). Jackie Johnson III had 13 points and made four 3-pointers.

UNLV entered having forced 20 or more turnovers in each of its five games and pushed Minnesota to 17. Gilbert had three of the Rebels' nine steals.

Jamison Battle scored 17 points for Minnesota (4-2), which shot 37% (21 of 57) from the floor. Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington added 15 points apiece.

Gilbert scored 12 points and Johnson added nine as the Rebels built a 14-point halftime lead. Minnesota pulled within nine points early in the second but didn't get closer. Johnson's 3 at the 7:17 mark stretched the Rebels' lead to 62-40, their largest of the game. The Golden Gophers closed on a 9-4 surge for the final margin.

UNLV made 7 of 15 from long range in the first half but just 3 of 12 in the second.

