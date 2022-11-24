Alexa
Taiwan foreign ministry denounces Jerusalem explosions

MOFA urges Taiwanese in Israel to be vigilant

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/24 15:01
Mourners attend the funeral of 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek.

Mourners attend the funeral of 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) condemned the recent bombings in Israel as a “terrorist attack” that killed innocent civilians.

MOFA’s Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director General Anthony Chung-Yi Ho (賀忠義), expressed condolences to Israeli Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei Director Omer Caspi, on behalf of Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), per a MOFA press release.

According to information from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Tel Aviv, no Taiwanese casualties have been reported. TECO staff and their families are reported safe, and the office will continue to closely monitor relevant developments, MOFA said.

The explosions occurred Wednesday morning at two busy areas outside of Jerusalem during rush hour, per BBC. An Israeli-Canadian teenager, Aryeh Schupak, was reported to be the only death.

Israel's prime minister called the attack something "different from what we have seen in recent years," BBC quoted him as saying. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

MOFA warned Taiwanese who plan to travel or are currently in Israel to be vigilant and keep safe. If an emergency occurs in Israel, Taiwanese are urged to call the TECO-Tel Aviv emergency assistance hotline: +972-544-275-204.

Alternatively, they can call MOFA’s MOFA emergency hotline: +886-800-085-095.
