Frozen Food Market size registering a (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030

The Global Frozen Food Market size will grow from US$ 254.0 billion in 2021 to US$ 504.4 billion by 2030, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis:

The report highlights key factors such as R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of key industry participants from a regional and global perspective. The report covers the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report offers country-level estimates for 25+ countries, including the US, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, the UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and the Middle East. The regional analysis presents information at the regional and country-level about the market, including the market dynamics based on the segments covered in the report.

COVID-19 Impact:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak appeared to slow global revenue growth. It is evident that life, businesses, and economies have transformed in the past year–a process reflected in revenue increases and decreases. A disruption in production and a slowing demand was evident as workers went home, travel restrictions took place, and delay in raw materials supply. The effects of the pandemic on supply have been most visible. During the early days of the pandemic, companies in the worst-hit countries or companies dependent on supply chains in those countries suffered severely.

Major Key Players in Frozen Food Market are:

Cargill

Unilever

Nestle SA

Ajinomoto Co. Ltd

Associated British Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

Kellogg Company

General Mills Inc.

Maruha Nichiro Holdings Inc.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Kraft Heinz Company Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Fruits Seasonal Regular

Vegetables Peas Corn Potatoes Others

Dairy Products Milk Butter Cheese Others

Meat & Poultry Red Meat Pork Meat

Poultry Meat

Seafood

Bakery Products Bread Pizza Crust Cakes & Pastries Others

Soups

Ready Meals Dumplings Rice-based Italian (Pastas) Indian Korean Chinese Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Online Supermarket/ Hypermarket Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores

Enterprise Sale (B2B) HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) – Food Service Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others) Educational Institutes Food Processing Industry



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



