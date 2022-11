Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Size with Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data, Future Trends and Share with Revenue Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the global Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market. This in-depth study of the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market held a market value of US$ 9,968.3 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 22,750.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the projected period.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the Japan Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.

Growth Influencers:

Incresing number of government initiatives and PPP models for smart cities

Various government initiatives along with public private partnerships are boosting the market growth. For instance, in July 2021, Mishima City signed an agreement with Oracle Japan for various smart city initiatives. These initiatives are expected to benefit local businesses and citizens by solving various key social issues using digital technology. For instance, Japan has been experiencing a need for new reforms for solving many regional issues and a need to boost the appeal to potential immigrants & tourists. To address this issue, the country launched the Mishima Smart City Promotion Council in 2020 for promoting the use of data held by private organizations and local government.

Growing need for public safety and communication infrastructure

Successful launch of smart city projects is majorly dependent on telecommunication infrastructure and its use in public safety. All cities are required to ensure that communication platforms are established as well as accessible for realizing the concept of smart cities in a resource-efficient and open manner. The requirement of basic and modern infrastructure for data communication is required for a city to become smart. Therefore, growing need for public safety and communication infrastructure is estimated to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market is segmented into technology, deployment, and application.

By Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

Satellite Network

Cellular Network

Radio Frequency Identification

Near Field Communication

Wi-Fi

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Deep Machine Learning

Artificial Neural Network

Voice Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

Other AI Technologies

Cloud Computing

High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Big Data Analytics

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

The internet of things (IoT) is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 34% owing to its growing adoption as it enables innovation by integrating the internet across various functions. Within this segment, the radio frequency identification segment is estimated to surpass a market size of about USD 986.1 million by 2027. The cloud computing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 15.8% owing to various technological advancements.

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

The cloud segment held the largest market share owing to its cost effectiveness which has various applications in areas such as smart governance, smart utilities, smart transportation, and smart building.

By Application

Smart Transportation

Parking Management

Ticketing & Travel Management

Traffic Management

Passenger Information Management System

Freight Information System

Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

Energy management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid

Water Management

Distribution Management

Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

E-Governance Solutions

Smart Public Safety

Law Enforcement

City Planning

Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

Building Automation System

Energy Management Systems

Parking Management System

Emergency Management System

Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

Smart Education

Smart Healthcare

Emergency Response System

Video Surveillance System

Assisted Living Solution

Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

Electric Vehicle Charging

Tunnel Management

Tolling Management

Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

The smart citizen service segment held the largest market share of about 21% owing to various technological advancements for ensuring the safety of citizens. Within the smart utilities segment, the advanced metering infrastructure is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.9%. Within the smart governance segment, the law enforcement segment is expected to surpass a market size of USD 1,263.6 million by 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi, General Electric Company, Honeywell, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, INTEL Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

The approximate market share of the five major players is near about 35%. These market players are involved in new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, ABB Robotics advanced its construction industry automation by enabling sustainable and safer buildings.

