Congressman says US troops will be needed to defend Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts said on Tuesday (Nov. 22) that the U.S. would need to commit forces to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by Beijing.

Speaking at an online Hudson Institute event, Moulton said that Taiwanese forces cannot be relied on to repel an attack on their own, and that U.S. forces will need to be involved. He also said that the Pentagon needs to focus on concrete measures to prepare Taiwan for such an attack.

“Taiwan is behind, but making progress,” said Moulton, referring to Taiwan’s efforts to boost defenses in preparation for a Chinese attack, which would likely include a naval blockade prior to the invasion.

The congressman also criticized the U.S. armed forces, stating that the “Army and Navy are dragging their feet,” while the Air Force and Marines are “moving, but not fast enough” in regards to Taiwan and the Chinese threat.

In contrast to Ukraine, the “better late than never approach…is not an option with Taiwan,” he said, emphasizing that Taiwan needs to boost spending on adequate defensive measures, and that U.S. forces must be prepared to break a Chinese naval blockade around Taiwan.

Moulton is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and is a co-chair of the Future Defense Task Force, which publishes annual reports on U.S. military readiness and force modernization. The most recent report was issued in March and called for strengthening relations with Taiwan, which was referred to as an “Asian security partner.”

Moulton recently visited Taiwan with a congressional delegation in October to discuss regional security matters. His talk at the Hudson Institute can be watched below.