Taiwan adds 16,015 local COVID cases, lists conditions for lifting outdoor mask mandate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 16,015 local COVID cases on Thursday (Nov. 24), with 37 imported cases and 65 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 20.2% from the same day last week.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, CECC chief Victor Wang (王必勝) said that an end to the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors was unlikely before the local elections on Saturday and the likelihood of such an announcement is higher in early December.

At Thursday's press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, explained that the country will lift the outdoor mask mandate only when the pandemic continues to lessen over time, the health workforce returns to a sustainable level, there is no surge of contagious Omicron variants among imported cases, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreak and other respiratory infections ease.

Local cases

Local cases included 7,220 males and 8,789 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 6 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,547 cases, 2,123 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,088 in Taichung City, 1,710 in Taoyuan City, 1,443 in Tainan City, 1,411 in Taipei City, 883 in Changhua County, 532 in Hsinchu County, 436 in Pingtung County, 388 in Miaoli County, 349 Yunlin County, 289 in Nantou County, 246 in Hualien County, 240 in Keelung City, 229 in Yilan County, 198 in Chiayi County, 99 in Taitung County, 37 in Kinmen County, 22 in Penghu County, and zero in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 37 imported cases included 23 males and 14 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 65 deaths included 34 males and 31 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 63 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 40 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,226,995 cases, of which 8,189,539 were local and 37,402 were imported. So far, 14,125 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.